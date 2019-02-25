Shamima Begum May Have Harmed Prospects of UK Return by Speaking Out

British girl Shamima Begum (Twitter)

Shamima Begum believes she may have inadvertently harmed her prospects of returning to the UK by speaking out about her situation.

The British-born 19-year-old, who traveled from east London to Syria to join ISIS in 2015 while still a schoolgirl, faces being stripped of her British citizenship in what some have described as a populist move by the home secretary, Sajid Javid.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Begum, who wants to return from Syria with her week-old son, Jarrar, said: “They are making an example of me. I regret speaking to the media. I wish I had stayed low and found a different way to contact my family. That’s why I spoke.”

Begum's case and her desire to go back to Britain have ignited a fierce debate in the UK about how to deal with citizens who joined ISIS and want to leave Syria now that the extremist group is on the verge of collapse.

Some argue that she is a security risk and has shown little remorse, but others say that she is being unfairly singled out. The Home Office confirmed last year that about 400 Britons had returned to the UK from the Middle East having fought with groups such as ISIS.

International law is clear that a person’s citizenship cannot be revoked if doing so would make them stateless. Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage, but she says she has never held or applied for Bangladeshi citizenship and the former British colony has insisted it will not allow her to enter the country.

In a letter to Javid written by her eldest sister Renu, Begum’s family pleads for help in bringing her newborn son back to Britain. The home secretary has indicated that the baby’s citizenship is unaffected by the move to deprive Begum of her rights.

The family said it had been “shocked and appalled at the vile comments” Begum made, but that it planned to help her challenge the decision to strip her of her British citizenship because she had been exploited and “fundamentally damaged” during her time with Isis.

Her father, however, told the Mail on Sunday he did not have a problem with the government forfeiting his daughter’s right to return to the UK. Speaking from his home in the Sunamganj region of north-east Bangladesh, Ahmed Ali, 60, said: “I am on the side of the government.

“I can’t say whether it is right or wrong, but if the law of the land says that it is correct to cancel her citizenship, then I agree … If she at least admitted she made a mistake then I would feel sorry for her and other people would feel sorry for her. But she does not accept her wrong.”

After initially saying she had "no regrets" about joining ISIS, Begum said days after losing her citizenship that she is "willing to change".

The 19-year-old also claims her newborn is so sick she will not allow him to return to the UK without her.

"I am struggling to get my supplies in right now," Sky News quoted her as saying while speaking from Syria.

"I don't have a card because they lost my card, so I have to run around to take care of my son now, when I am sick. I am not getting my stuff."

The teen urged British politicians to re-evaluate her case "with a bit more mercy in their heart."

When asked by the Sky journalist if she could be rehabilitated following her time with the terror group, she replied: "I am willing to change."

