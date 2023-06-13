Sheikh Ahmed Al-Sabah re-appointed as Kuwait PM

ALBAWABA - A royal decree has been issued in Kuwait appointing Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah as the prime minister, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

🔹 وكالة الأنباء الكويتية : أمر أميري بتعيين الشيخ أحمد نواف الأحمد الصباح رئيسا لمجلس الوزراء في #الكويت.#اللواء pic.twitter.com/wrKc0YzL2k — اللواء (@al_liwaaQT) June 13, 2023

According to KUNA, the decree, signed by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, tasked the prime minister with nominating the new cabinet members to issue an appointment decree. Sheikh Ahmed was first appointed as prime minister last year by the Crown Prince.

أمر أميري بتعيين سمو الشيخ أحمد نواف الأحمد الصباح رئيسا لمجلس الوزراء وتكليفه بترشيح أعضاء الوزارة الجديدة pic.twitter.com/KugTkAZdP7 — مجلة صوت الخليج (@sout_al_khaleej) June 13, 2023



This royal decree comes after recent parliamentary elections, in which a majority of oppositional MPs emerged victorious.

For years, Kuwait has been experiencing an ongoing conflict between the government and the parliament.

The clashes between the government and the parliament escalated again earlier this year before the Constitutional Court annulled the 2022 elections and reinstated the 2020 parliament as the legislative authority.

However, the 2020 parliament did not last long, as it was dissolved again on May.1 by a royal decree before returning to the people to choose their representatives anew.

The Kuwaiti parliament is known for its significant powers. It has the authority to question the prime minister and ministers, as well as the right to pass, reject, and repeal laws.

However, the Prince still has the final say in the country's affairs and holds the power to dissolve the parliament.