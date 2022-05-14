  1. Home
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected as New UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed becomes new UAE President (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been chosen as the next president of the United Arab Emirates. He was elected as president by the UAE Federal Supreme Council according to Al Khaleej Times.

The English daily stated the 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, after succeeding Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 73.

