Shia Coalition Pressure For Forming New Iraqi Government

Published June 14th, 2022 - 10:20 GMT
Iraqi government
A woman covers her face as she walks past a national flag in Baghdad with white dust covering the Iraqi capital and surrounding areas on June 13, 2022 for the tenth time since mid-April. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Move comes after MPs loyal to Muqtada al-Sadr quit Parliament

A coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties said Monday it will continue talks for the formation of a new Iraqi government, one day after the resignation of lawmakers loyal to firebrand cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

In a statement, the Coordination Framework said it respects the decision of the Sadrist bloc to resign from the Iraqi Parliament.

The coalition said it will seek to ensure a wider participation of the Iraqi groups "to complete the constitutional obligations and form a national government."

On Sunday, lawmakers from al-Sadr’s bloc resigned after the Shia leader asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over the government formation.

Al-Sadr’s bloc was the largest winner in last year’s general election, with 73 seats in the 329-member Parliament.


