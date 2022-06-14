Shia Coalition Pressure For Forming New Iraqi Government

A coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties said Monday it will continue talks for the formation of a new Iraqi government, one day after the resignation of lawmakers loyal to firebrand cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

In a statement, the Coordination Framework said it respects the decision of the Sadrist bloc to resign from the Iraqi Parliament.

The coalition said it will seek to ensure a wider participation of the Iraqi groups "to complete the constitutional obligations and form a national government."

On Sunday, lawmakers from al-Sadr’s bloc resigned after the Shia leader asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over the government formation.

Al-Sadr’s bloc was the largest winner in last year’s general election, with 73 seats in the 329-member Parliament.



