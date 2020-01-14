  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Shia Groups Unite to Expel US Forces From Iraq

Shia Groups Unite to Expel US Forces From Iraq

Published January 14th, 2020 - 07:17 GMT
A Shiite Muslim girl holds a poster of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani as she takes part in a anti-US protest against the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, in Lahore on January 12, 2020. (AFP/ File Photo)
A Shiite Muslim girl holds a poster of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani as she takes part in a anti-US protest against the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, in Lahore on January 12, 2020. (AFP/ File Photo)
Highlights
Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr met with representatives of groups in northwestern Iran.

Representatives of Iraqi Shia groups have decided to unite to expel U.S. forces from Iraq, a spokesman for one of them said Monday.

The decision to "unite and coordinate forces" was taken to fully liberate Iraq from U.S. forces, Nasr al-Shammari, from the Al Nujaba Movement, told Iraq’s official news agency INA.

Al-Shammari said Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr met with the representatives of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, the Nujaba Movement and Saraya al-Salam (the Peace Companies) in Iran’s northwestern city of Qom.


Iraqi Shia organizations "gave the opportunity” to the Iraqi government and parliament to diplomatically expel foreign forces from the country, he added.

Iraq’s parliament voted Jan. 5 on a motion to expel U.S. troops.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers unanimously decided to demand U.S. and foreign troops leave the country.

The move came after Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3 outside Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...