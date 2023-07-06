Ship catches fire in New Jersey

ALBAWABA - Sudanese Armed Forces bombards Rapid Support Forces (RSF) sites in Shambat and Halfaya north of Khartoum Bahri.
ALBAWABA - A ship caught fire at Newark Port in New Jersey City in the United States.
Port Authority police officers received a call after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a fire on a ship that was docked at the port, the spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Lenis Valens revealed .
The spokesperson didn't make any comment regarding the status of the fire.