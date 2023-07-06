Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ship catches fire in New Jersey

Ship catches fire in New Jersey

Published July 6th, 2023 - 05:26 GMT
ship

ALBAWABA - A ship caught fire at Newark Port in New Jersey City in the United States.

Port Authority police officers received a call after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a fire on a ship that was docked at the port, the spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Lenis Valens revealed .

The spokesperson didn't make any comment regarding the status of the fire.

 

 

Tags:shipNew YorkUnited States

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now