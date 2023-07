ALBAWABA - At least one was killed and several others were injured in a ship fire off the Dutch coast, the coastguard reported on Wednesday.

In a statement shared by the Dutch coastguard: "The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately, one person died and several others were injured."

The coastguard also maintained that the Fremantle Highway caught fire about 50 kilometers north of the northern Dutch island of Ameland.