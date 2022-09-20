  1. Home
Shocking Earthquake in Mexico Kills One

Fireghters take part in an earthquake drill at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on September 19, 2022, as Mexico marks the anniversaries of the 1985 and 2017 deadly earthquakes. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling outside for safety, Reuters reported.

The magnitude 7.6 quake hit shortly after 1 pm (1800 GMT) near the western coast and close to the Michoacan border with the state of Colima - where Manzanillo is located, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

One person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed on them, the government said. Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicentre, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico. One person was injured by the falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.

