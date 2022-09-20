Shocking Earthquake in Mexico Kills One

A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling outside for safety, Reuters reported.

The magnitude 7.6 quake hit shortly after 1 pm (1800 GMT) near the western coast and close to the Michoacan border with the state of Colima - where Manzanillo is located, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

BREAKING: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off Mexico's Pacific coast, raising tsunami warnings and shaking buildings in Mexico City.



The quake comes on the anniversaries of two past earthquakes around Mexico City that killed over 10,000 people in 1985 and over 360 in 2017. pic.twitter.com/qJDlvUTqKv — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 19, 2022

One person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed on them, the government said. Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicentre, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico. One person was injured by the falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.