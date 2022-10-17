  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Shocking Photos From Palestine

Shocking Photos From Palestine

Published October 17th, 2022 - 10:13 GMT
Shocking Photos from Palestine
(AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Picture from Palestine, pictures from the Israeli occupation. Videos today don't lie. Israeli soldiers have no compunction, having total disregard even in front of the camera. 

The first one is of Hanadi al Halawani in occupied holy Jerusalem. She is a Palestinian activist in the old city's Bab Al Silsila being man-handled by Israeli soldiers. 

Is this for real? An image, perhaps, of everyday life in occupied Palestine. An Israeli soldier holding a young Palestinian with a gun. 

Shocking but this is what you see, an Israeli policeman beating a Palestinian in front of the camera and not caring who is filming. 

The final picture is from European MP Clare Daly with her brave words and her equation between Ukraine, Palestine and the double standards. 

 

Tags:JerusalemPalestineIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...