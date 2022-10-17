Shocking Photos from Palestine

ALBAWABA - Picture from Palestine, pictures from the Israeli occupation. Videos today don't lie. Israeli soldiers have no compunction, having total disregard even in front of the camera.

The first one is of Hanadi al Halawani in occupied holy Jerusalem. She is a Palestinian activist in the old city's Bab Al Silsila being man-handled by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli occupation forces assault and arrest Palestinian activist Hanadi al-Halawani in Bab Al-Silsila area in the old city of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/tcNauAlJOM — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 17, 2022

Is this for real? An image, perhaps, of everyday life in occupied Palestine. An Israeli soldier holding a young Palestinian with a gun.

Shocking but this is what you see, an Israeli policeman beating a Palestinian in front of the camera and not caring who is filming.

This is what the indigenous people of Palestine have to endure from the fascist zionist occupiers #BDS pic.twitter.com/Qf0UocFitC — Johnny 🇵🇸 (@Harley_Ride) October 16, 2022

The final picture is from European MP Clare Daly with her brave words and her equation between Ukraine, Palestine and the double standards.