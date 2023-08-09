Shooting incident erupts in Tel Aviv, resulting in Injuries

Breaking Headline

Published August 9th, 2023 - 05:40 GMT
Witnesses describe scenes of panic as people seek shelter amidst the chaos.

ALBAWABA- An alarming shooting incident has erupted in the heart of Tel Aviv, as confirmed by sources on the ground. 

According to reports from Al-Arabiya correspondent, gunfire rang out in a central area of the city, resulting in a number of injuries.

Details are currently scarce, but preliminary information indicates that law enforcement and emergency services are swiftly responding to the scene. Witnesses describe scenes of panic as people seek shelter amidst the chaos.

