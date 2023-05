ALBAWABA - At least 4 were injured and 3 were killed including two police officers after Japanese police received a call from people reporting that a “man stabbed a woman,” according to NHK.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was holding what appeared to be a hunting weapon. After injuring 4 people and killing 3, the suspect ran and sheltered in a close-by building.

Police urged citizens to stay home until the situation is dealt with.