Shooting Outside The Peruvian Embassy in Washington

Published April 20th, 2022 - 01:39 GMT
Breaking

At least one person was shot and two Secret Service personnel are now being 'evaluated' following a shooting at the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, DC, Wednesday morning, police say.

'One gunshot victim and two Secret Service Police being evaluated,' officials responding to reports could be heard saying over radio chatter Wednesday, at 8:10 am.

The incident is currently being investigated by Secret Service, officials from the DC Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. Officers are also participating in the investigation. 

Cops confirmed that one person had been shot and is being attended to by EMS personnel. The extent of the two Secret Service agent's injuries is still unknown.

Multiple emergency vehicles were reported seen flying down Connecticut Avenue after gunfire erupted outside the Embassy.

Police said more details will be shared during an on-scene media briefing will held near the scene, at 30th Street and Ellicott Street, Wednesday morning. 

It is not yet clear how many shots were fired. No additional details were provided.  

 

This is a breaking news story; please check back for more updates.


