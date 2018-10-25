Shootout With Police Result in 11 Militants Killed in Southern Egypt

Police kill 11 terrorists in raid in southern Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)

Eleven terrorists were killed on Wednesday during a shootout with police in southern Egypt, announced the interior ministry.

The shootout broke out during a police raid on a desert cave in the Western Desert near the Farafra depression.

The officials said the men had been in possession of weapons and ammunition, including explosives, and had planned "hostile operations."

The State Security Investigations Service will probe the incident.

Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February.

It has struggled to combat a long-running insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula that is now affiliated with the ISIS group, and which has also carried out attacks on the mainland.

