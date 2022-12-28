Sief al Islam Al Gaddafi says everyone should be allowed to run in Libya polls

ALBAWABA - Sief al Islam Al Gaddafi is back in the news. He is asking for all Libyans, and without exceptions, to be allowed to run for the next presidential elections whenever they are held in the country.

ما بين إطلالة من قلب الصحراء وابتسامة عريضة بزي شبيه بأسلوب والده الزعيم الراحل معمر #القذافي، يبقى ظهور #سيف_الإسلام في كل مرة محط اهتمام الليبيين.. فأين هو الآن؟ #ليبيا #Libya pic.twitter.com/J1DJpoIKCL — Erem News - إرم نيوز (@EremNews) December 28, 2022

He accused the present political forces in the country of confiscating the will of millions of Libyans and aborting the electoral process that was supposed to take place 24 and 25 December, 2021: presidential polls and elections to a unified legislature.

Sief Al Islam added that the political forces want to keep the differences in Libya ongoing so that they can remain in power.

نلتقي الليلة على تمام الساعة 7:30 في برنامج #بانوراما على #قناة_العربية للحديث عن البيان الصادر عن الفريق السياسي للمرشح الرئاسي سيف الإسلام القذافي.



… دمتم بخير … pic.twitter.com/9B3AGhcSan — أحمد أبوعرقوب (@ahmed_abuargoub) December 28, 2022

He first appeared on the scene last August when he declared he wants to run as a candidate for the next presidential elections and the following November he officially registered to run for the polls that were never held.

Two problems come up with his latest utterings: Is the fact he was sentenced to death in 2015 by a court in Tripoli and long before that he was wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.

Aside from the messy political situation in Libya compounded by the fact it has two governments, one in Tripoli and another in Tabrouk, the legal questions facing Sief Al Islam have not been cancelled.

خلي عندك ثقة



لن يضروك بشئ، ما كتبه الله لك.



المجاهد الدكتور سيف الاسلام القذافي pic.twitter.com/YhiIQkveIG — ضو الصغير (@DawSaghair1969) December 27, 2022

His latest comments also may have problems as well. The situation in Libya continues to be volatile, the two governments have separate militias who have been fighting each other intermittently and doesn't see a political solution despite the backing of the United Nations.

The elections everybody keeps wanting to hold don't appear to be coming. As such, the second eldest brother of the past Libyan leader, Muammar Al Gaddafi will continue talking.

Congo president was African Union point-man on Libya, so of course they invited him.

His presence added to the conference credibility — Jerome Druesne (@JeromeDruesne) October 6, 2022

At the moment the African Union is trying to mediate between the different Libyan factions and Sief al Islam has been invited to attend among other interested parties their talks.