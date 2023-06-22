Singapore president pays surprise visit to Qatar

ALBAWABA - Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and President Halimah Yacob of Singapore engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for advancement.

President Yacob's surprise visit to Qatar was confirmed by the Qatari Diwan yesterday. The discussions of the visit focused on bolstering cooperation in areas such as energy, food security, and education. The two leaders also addressed regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Following the talks, several memoranda of understanding were signed, covering key areas including food security, energy, and cybersecurity.

أجريت اليوم مباحثات بناءة مع رئيسة جمهورية سنغافورة حليمة يعقوب، حول سبل تطوير العلاقات المتينة بين قطر وسنغافورة في مختلف المجالات، كما تبادلنا وجهات النظر حول آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية التي تهم بلدينا الصديقين. pic.twitter.com/q7HUsQPRqS — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) June 21, 2023

Qatar's Regional Training Center for Public Administration was also involved in deliberations regarding training programs for Asian Dialogue countries and the Middle East. The enduring political ties between Qatar and Singapore, dating back to the 1980s, have been further solidified with the signing of government agreements in 2019.