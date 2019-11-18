Sisi Kicks Off Berlin Visit for G20 Africa Compact

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi kicked off on Sunday an official visit to Berlin to participate in the high-level dialogue of the G20-Initiative Compact with Africa (CwA).

The Initiative was initiated by the German presidency in 2017 with 12 African countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia, to promote private investment in the developing continent.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Radi said Sisi is expected to hold a series of meetings on the sidelines of the visit, including the investment forum and several meetings with German businesses in various fields.

An Egyptian-German summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planned for Tuesday.

The Egyptian President would meet with this German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

Sisi is also expected to attend a meeting between Steinmeir and attending African leaders.

Radi said CwA aims at supporting economic cooperation between African countries and G-20 member states.

Egypt heads the G20-Initiative for this year. The Compact with Africa High-Level Conference and G20 Investment Summit will convene on November 19.

On Monday evening, the Egyptian President is expected to attend a business dinner hosted by the German President for the G20 member states.

MENA quoted Egypt's new Ambassador to Berlin Khaled Galal as saying that a number of agreements will be signed between Cairo and Berlin on financial and technical cooperation.

“This in addition to a cooperative project between the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the German Bundestag that will provide €12 million to upgrade and develop the Egyptian Akhenaton Museum in Minya," the ambassador revealed.

