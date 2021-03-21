  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Six Killed, 15 Injured By Regime Forces in Syria's Idlib

Six Killed, 15 Injured By Regime Forces in Syria's Idlib

Published March 21st, 2021 - 12:14 GMT
Fighting continues in Idlib's de-escalation zone
In this file photo taken on March 3, 2019 smoke billows after shelling on the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province. In March 2019, Kurdish forces announced the end of the Islamic State (IS) group's self-proclaimed 'caliphate'. Two years later, the most brutal jihadist organisation in modern history remains as active as it is dangerous. Delil souleiman / AFP
Highlights
Syrian Regime forces, Iran-backed terror groups target hospital in Idlib de-escalation zone.

At least six civilians, including a child and a woman, were killed and 15 others injured in an attack by the Bashar al-Assad regime forces and Iran-backed terror groups in Idlib, northern Syria, according to local sources.

The artillery attack targeted a hospital in the Al Atarib town, which falls within a de-escalation zone, Ibrahim Abu Layis, the head of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) media office, told Anadolu Agency.

“As a result of the attack, six civilians, including a child and a woman, lost their lives. 15 people were injured, four of them critically,” he said, adding that civil defense teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.


Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:SyriaAttacksRegime attackBashar Al-AssadIdlib

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...