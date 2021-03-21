Six Killed, 15 Injured By Regime Forces in Syria's Idlib

At least six civilians, including a child and a woman, were killed and 15 others injured in an attack by the Bashar al-Assad regime forces and Iran-backed terror groups in Idlib, northern Syria, according to local sources.

The artillery attack targeted a hospital in the Al Atarib town, which falls within a de-escalation zone, Ibrahim Abu Layis, the head of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) media office, told Anadolu Agency.

Just finished watching this powerful new documentary on attacks on schools in Syria - it’s on TV soon. Important work from @dcinfocus, @CanDoAction and numerous Syrian survivors. pic.twitter.com/Yfv5Dz6Ai0 — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) March 19, 2021

“As a result of the attack, six civilians, including a child and a woman, lost their lives. 15 people were injured, four of them critically,” he said, adding that civil defense teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.



Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Another horrific bombing yesterday in Al-Bab city in northern #Syria killed 2 civilians. The bomb destroyed a warehouse with medicines & humanitarian supplies. It also injured 5 civilians, including 2 humanitarian workers



I strongly condemn these continued attacks on civilians pic.twitter.com/iAt2RL0VPJ — Mark Cutts (@MarkCutts) March 21, 2021

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.

