Six Killed: Iran Gripped in Nationwide Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death

ALBAWABA - Iran is gripped by nationwide protests over the alleged killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody, last Friday. Iran has been protesting for five days and the demonstrations are set to continue.

Protests have spread across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini after the young woman was arrested by the morality police, as a rights group said Wednesday two more protesters were killed overnight, raising the toll to six.https://t.co/6hTyUL8509 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 21, 2022

Ever since news news of her death while held by Iran's Morality Police for not using the hijab cover in a correct manner, tensions have been high in the country and including in her Kurdistan region where she was travelling from at the time of her death.

At least three people were killed in several days of protests in the Kurdish province Anadolu reports. This was confirmed by the Kurdistan Governor Ismail Zarei Koosha who said at least three people were killed "suspiciously" in demonstrations held in cities of the province, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported late Tuesday and as stated by the Kurdish news agency.

omg 😭#MahsaAmini twenty two yo Iranian girl is brutally killed by Sharia police in Iran.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/hk2ZHwetSx — Epiphany⁷🧚🏻‍♀️ mimi ♡ (@soft_babyBunny) September 21, 2022

Its being reported that protests against her death have turned anti anti-government demonstrations across Iran and in Tehran and across 15 cities. There,Tehran University students chanted slogans against the regime.

Demonstrations continued in Tehran late on Tuesday and police fired tear gas, the semi-official Fars news agency reported as quoted by AFP. Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri accused foreign agents of fomenting the violence in the country's capital. He said citizens of three foreign countries were arrested during gatherings overnight, the Iranian state news agency IRNA said as per the French news agency report.

Nationwide protest against Jina (Mahsa) Amini’s death in police custody, has turned to anti-regime demonstration across the country.

Video students of the University of Tehran chant death to Velayat-e Faqih regime in Iran



#IranProtests2022 #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/cexzrDSusD — Soran Khateri (@sorankhateri) September 21, 2022

The social media is rife with news about the protests under different in English and Farsi under the hashtags of (#MahsaAmini, #مهسا_امینی) among many with lots of images posted.

Courageous! Nationwide protests continue in Iran after #MahsaAmini’s tragic death. “Death to the dictator” is the most common chant. This is a tipping point, where people say enough is enough. Follow the hashtag, and you see many more videos. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/LmhjyCJGuf — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 19, 2022

There is no let up in protests one posts as the street on the boil with the authorities doing very little to stop the protests with people in their thousands out in the streets to register their dismay at what happened.

In Hamadan city centre, near the mausoleum of Avicenna, crowds chant slogans against police on the fifth day of nationwide protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest by morality police over "improper hijab".#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/ohfhwDOm5o — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 20, 2022

Images are plenty. Videos speak for themselves. Her death and its consequences is certainly something the authorities had not bargained for. The protests are turning to be the worst in years over the deteriorating economic situation on the country. The number of people that were killed are reaching as far as six according to the timing of the reports.