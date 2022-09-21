  1. Home
  3. Six Killed: Iran Gripped in Nationwide Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Published September 21st, 2022 - 11:21 GMT
Protests in Tehran
People gather during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s ‘morality police’, in Tehran. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iran is gripped by nationwide protests over the alleged killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody, last Friday. Iran has been protesting for five days and the demonstrations are set to continue. 

Ever since news news of her death while held by Iran's Morality Police for not using the hijab cover in a correct manner, tensions have been high in the country and including in her Kurdistan region where she was travelling from at the time of her death.  

At least three people were killed in several days of protests in the Kurdish province Anadolu reports. This was confirmed by the Kurdistan Governor Ismail Zarei Koosha who said at least three people were killed "suspiciously" in demonstrations held in cities of the province, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported late Tuesday and as stated by the Kurdish news agency.

Its being reported that protests against her death have turned anti anti-government demonstrations across Iran and in Tehran and across 15 cities. There,Tehran University students chanted slogans against the regime.

Demonstrations continued in Tehran late on Tuesday and police fired tear gas, the semi-official Fars news agency reported as quoted by AFP.  Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri accused foreign agents of fomenting the violence in the country's capital. He said citizens of three foreign countries were arrested during gatherings overnight, the Iranian state news agency IRNA said as per the French news agency report. 

The social media is rife with news about the protests under different in English and Farsi under the hashtags of (#MahsaAmini#مهسا_امینی) among many with lots of images posted. 

There is no let up in protests one posts as the street on the boil with the authorities doing very little to stop the protests with people in their thousands out in the streets to register their dismay at what happened. 

Images are plenty. Videos speak for themselves. Her death and its consequences is certainly something the authorities had not bargained for. The protests are turning to be the worst in years over the deteriorating economic situation on the country. The number of people that were killed are reaching as far as six according to the timing of the reports.

