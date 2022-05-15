  1. Home
Six Killed in Suicide Attack in Pakistan

Published May 15th, 2022 - 07:34 GMT
Suicide attack kills 6, including 3 children, in North Waziristan district, Pakistan
Policeman stand guard as mourners arrive to attend funeral prayers for bomb blast victims a day after a suicide attack in Peshawar on March 5, 2022, as the death toll rose to 62 overnight as police said they would try to identify the bomber from two severed feet found at the scene. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

At least six people, including three children, were killed in a suspected suicide attack on an army convoy in northwest Pakistan, near the Afghanistan border, the military said on Sunday.

The blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, the capital of restive North Waziristan district, a former stomping ground of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of different militant outfits in Pakistan, said an army statement.

Resultantly, it added, three troops and as many children lost their lives.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. However, security agencies blame the TTP, which has long been targeting the security forces reportedly from across the border.

The TTP was pushed toward Afghanistan in 2014 following a large-scale military onslaught in the northwestern tribal belt, mainly North Waziristan, the militant group’s former headquarters.


Since then, according to Pakistan’s military, the group has been operating from the Afghan side of the border.

Pakistan, which is believed to have a degree of influence over the Taliban, had expected a halt in attacks from the Afghan side of the border after the Taliban rose to power, but the country has still been facing a series of deadly attacks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

