  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The Slow Enclosure of Jordan’s Civil Society, with Sara Kayyali

The Slow Enclosure of Jordan’s Civil Society, with Sara Kayyali

Ty Joplin

Ty Joplin

Published September 8th, 2020 - 11:09 GMT
Protesters gather in Amman /AFP
Protesters gather in Amman /AFP
Since late 2016, the Jordanian government has been slowly stifling civil society organizations and media outlets. Through a combination of subtle acts of intimidation, cooptations, overt crackdowns, and passage of new laws restricting dissent, Jordan’s political landscape has been radically changed. Gateway - A Podcast from the Middle East · The Slow Enclosure of Jordan’s Civil Society, with Sara Kayyali The most dramatic example of this years-long strategy has been the ongoing

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...