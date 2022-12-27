Snow starts to fall on Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Snow flaks started falling on the northern mountainous areas of Saudi Arabia according to local reports and its expected to continue all week. The social media is continuing to show images of the snow falling.

Snowfall season begins in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/TlZ9eIf1AG — Seyed H.Moulana (@moulanash) December 27, 2022

The Saudi National Center of Meteorology stated, Tuesday, light snow may fall on the heights of Tabuk region (Alaqan, Al-Dhuhr and Jabal Al-Lawz), as well as the northern parts of the Kingdom.

Snowfall season begins in #SaudiArabia ❄️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/hshldqU6Oa — The Saudi Post - English (@TheSaudiPost_En) December 27, 2022

The governorate of Turaif in the Northern Border Region recorded the lowest temperature in the Kingdom, touching 3 degrees Celsius, as well as in Qurayyat. Turaif, the coldest Saudi city, had recorded in the past the lowest temperature of minus 12 degree Celsius as reported in the Saudi Gazette.

Snow in the Saudi desert: Tabuk mountains offer winter wonderland for locals https://t.co/WkWcmdY5xG pic.twitter.com/H0k3gBqInl — Arab News (@arabnews) December 26, 2022

It added snow continued to fall throughout many nights in the city, which used to witness marvelous scenes of the “white sea” spreading all over the vast plains and mountains and snowfall areas in Saudi Arabia offer an enchanting and memorable experience to the visitors.