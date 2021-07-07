Social Democrat Leader Stefan Lofven Reinstated as Sweden's PM

The coalition government formed by the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the Green Party narrowly won a vote of confidence from parliament on Wednesday.

A total of 116 lawmakers voted in favor of the government in the 349-seat Swedish parliament while 173 others voted against it.

The government headed by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received a vote of confidence from the parliament 16 days later, as the "no" vote cast by the opposition fell below 175.

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven wins parliament vote to be re-elected as PM pic.twitter.com/Sqyy2yjniB — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 7, 2021

Swedish center-left Prime Minister Lofven announced his resignation last month after he lost a vote of no-confidence on June 21.

Lofven, who had been in power since 2014, became the first Swedish premier to lose a vote of confidence on June 21 over planned reforms to ease rent controls on new apartments.

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, only weeks after he was ousted in a historic vote of no confidencehttps://t.co/S1V3BQJWuj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2021

The no-confidence motion submitted by the right-wing Sweden Democrats Party was passed as 181 parliamentarians voted in favor and 109 against. Some 51 members of parliament abstained from voting and eight others were absent.

