SOFEX: World defence contractors in Jordan's Aqaba

ALBAWABA - A premier international defence exhibition has opened in Jordan's Aqaba beach resort. The Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) has become a household name for Jordan and in attracting international defence contractors.

Good morning and welcome to the 2022 edition of SOFEX Jordan.



We like to welcome you to our booth where we will be displaying our various world-leading technical products in terms of personal protection. pic.twitter.com/dAkRFSHPxl — ADVANCED ARMOUR (@TenCateArmour) November 1, 2022

The Middle East Special Operations Commanders Conference (MESOC) kicked off in Aqaba on Monday, featuring representatives from 38 countries, in addition to more than 300 armament and defence contractors according to the Jordan Times.

The United States, Jordan, and 32 other countries are taking part in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Aqaba today.



Global Defense Insight is proud to be an official media partner of #SOFEX2022 from Pakistan 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/860gVroi2D — Muhammad Shahmir Raza (@mshahmirraza) November 1, 2022

The major event is taking place at the Aqaba Gate Aviation, King Hussein International Airport. The social media is being rife in covering the event which is over a period of four days and is under different hashtags (#الأردن #SOFEX2022 #SOFEX #العقبة @ArmedForcesJO #العمليات_الخاصة #سوفكس #سوفكس2022)

His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the #Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, inaugurates the Special Operations Exhibition, within the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2022 in #Aqaba — RHC (@RHCJO) November 1, 2022

Attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the conference focused on discussing the rapid advances occurring across the military defence industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

We are putting the booth up for SOFEX Jordan and are ready to kick off meetings with new and existing partners in Jordan and the Middle East.



SOFEX Jordan is an important platform for us to engage with the wider Special Forces community in the Middle East and globally. pic.twitter.com/y1oLPHHtj6 — ADVANCED ARMOUR (@TenCateArmour) October 31, 2022

SOFEX has a special website with over 400 military delegations, 100 countries represented, 70 official delegations and over 13 pavilions for contractors to exhibit for its special operations and homeland security equipment and hardware.

Don't miss the opportunity to meet our team during Sofex 2022 between the 1/NOV and 3/NOV in AQABA. you are most welcome at our booth number EB232



#JOEGLE #JORDAN #SOFEX2022 #team #opportunity #hikvision pic.twitter.com/tlQkM42ek6 — Jordanian Eagle (@JOEagleSec) November 1, 2022

Its Director, Brig. Gen. Ayman Al Batran says SOFEX provides a platform for decision makers and military officials to exchange views and experiences and build real partnerships to counter future threats according to the English daily.

Good morning from beautiful Aqaba! 🇯🇴

Today’s Special Rise & Shine with Khaled and Dana is happening LIVE from The 13th edition of the Special Operations Forces (SOFEX) Exhibition & Conference! Tune in! #Bliss1043 #Jordan pic.twitter.com/nevJ9nWbTp — Bliss 104.3 (@RadioBlissJo) November 1, 2022

SOFEX 2022 witnesses the participation of numerous defence companies, as well as the exhibition of light and heavy weapons, including pistols, modern automatic rifles, anti-tank systems, armour, helmets and reconnaissance devices among others.