SOFEX: World defence contractors in Jordan's Aqaba

Published November 1st, 2022 - 10:27 GMT
Aqaba (AFP)

ALBAWABA  - A premier international defence exhibition has opened in Jordan's Aqaba beach resort. The Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) has become a household name for Jordan and in attracting international defence contractors. 

The Middle East Special Operations Commanders Conference (MESOC) kicked off in Aqaba on Monday, featuring representatives from 38 countries, in addition to more than 300 armament and defence contractors according to the Jordan Times.

The major event is taking place at the Aqaba Gate Aviation, King Hussein International Airport. The social media is being rife in covering the event which is over a period of four days and is under different hashtags (#الأردن #SOFEX2022 #SOFEX #العقبة @ArmedForcesJO #العمليات_الخاصة #سوفكس #سوفكس2022

Attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the conference focused on discussing the rapid advances occurring across the military defence industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

SOFEX has a special website with over 400 military delegations, 100 countries represented, 70 official delegations and over 13 pavilions for contractors to exhibit for its special operations and homeland security equipment and hardware.

Its Director, Brig. Gen. Ayman Al Batran says SOFEX provides a platform for decision makers and military officials to exchange views and experiences and build real partnerships to counter future threats according to the English daily. 

SOFEX 2022 witnesses the participation of numerous defence companies, as well as the exhibition of light and heavy weapons, including pistols, modern automatic rifles, anti-tank systems, armour, helmets and reconnaissance devices among others.

 

