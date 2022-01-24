Soldiers Arrest Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore

  1. Home
Published January 24th, 2022 - 08:33 GMT
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore arrives for the opening ceremony of the "Paris Peace Forum" at The Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris on November 11, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has reportedly been arrested by mutinying military troops and fears grow of a possible military coup in the country, BBC reported Monday.

Gunfire was also heard near the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou, during the night. Hours earlier, mutinous soldiers were also said to have took over a military base.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso's government denied allegations of a suspected military coup i the country or that the president was under arrest.

According to sources, some soldiers have demanded the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight Islamist militants.

However, foreign media reports said that President Kabore was arrested at a military camp by mutinying soldiers.

