Soldiers Arrest Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has reportedly been arrested by mutinying military troops and fears grow of a possible military coup in the country, BBC reported Monday.

Gunfire was also heard near the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou, during the night. Hours earlier, mutinous soldiers were also said to have took over a military base.

#BurkinaFaso : le président du Faso Roch Kaboré, détenu par des soldats mutins, selon plusieurs sources concordantes. pic.twitter.com/AtsTrobQa7 — Burkina info (@burkinainfotv) January 24, 2022

On the other hand, Burkina Faso's government denied allegations of a suspected military coup i the country or that the president was under arrest.

According to sources, some soldiers have demanded the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight Islamist militants.

However, foreign media reports said that President Kabore was arrested at a military camp by mutinying soldiers.