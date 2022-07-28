Somalia: 20 killed in Bomb Explosions

At least 20 people were killed and several wounded in separate bomb attacks Wednesday in southern Somalia, police said.

A police officer in the town of Marka in the Lower Shabelle region told Anadolu Agency by phone that a suicide bomber killed 13 people, including the town’s mayor, Abdullahi Ali Wafow, as well as security guards and civilians.

Several others who were wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment.

BREAKING: Explosion from suicide bombing reported in Marka town, Lower Shabelle region, targeting officials and civilians, multiple fatalities reported. #Somalia — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 27, 2022

Marka, 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Somali capital Mogadishu, is a major town that houses several African Union peacekeeping mission contingents. The attack took place near the Marka administration headquarters.

Abdiaziz Laftagareen, president of the Southwest State, condemned the suicide bombing and the killing of the mayor, calling him "one of the best civil servants" in the country.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the same region, a landmine explosion rocked a busy livestock market in the town of Afgoye, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 14 others, according to regional security officials in Lower Shabelle.

The attack in Afgoye also devastated nearby buildings and shops, according to Mohamed Hassan, an eyewitness who spoke to Anadolu Agency by phone.

Afgoye is located 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.​​​​​​

Ankara condemns attack

Türkiye strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attacks in Somalia.

BREAKING : Abdullahi Wafow, the Mayor of the coastal city of Marka in the Lower Shabelle province of Somalia has been killed in a Suicide Bombing. 11 others also confirmed dead in the suicide bombing - Reports pic.twitter.com/eVgqfx8EnG — Halgan Media (@Free_Somaliweyn) July 27, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to learn that many people, including officials and civilians, lost their lives or were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place today” in Afgoye and Marka, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

