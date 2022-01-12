Somalia: Huge Explosion Reported in Mogadishu

Huge blast was heard inside the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Wednesday.

Multiple videos of the blast were shared online showing plumes of a thick-white smoke rising in the sky.

BREAKING: Heavy explosion has just been reported in Mogadishu. Early reports indicate it’s a suicide car bomb on the 21st October road. The car bomb may have targeted another vehicle travelling on the road. This is taking place meters north of Mogadishu airport perimeter. pic.twitter.com/QaQjfWsbKV — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 12, 2022

According to sources, the explosion took place in Waberi District, meters north of Mogadishu airport perimeter.

Initial reports reveal that it's a suicide car bomb on the 21st October road. No immediate casualties have been reported yet, but resources says that the blast was followed by a gunfire.