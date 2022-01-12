Somalia: Huge Explosion Reported in Mogadishu

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
Huge explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Twitter)
Initial reports says the explosion took place in Waberi District.

Huge blast was heard inside the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Wednesday.

Multiple videos of the blast were shared online showing plumes of a thick-white smoke rising in the sky.

According to sources, the explosion took place in Waberi District, meters north of Mogadishu airport perimeter.

Initial reports reveal that it's a suicide car bomb on the 21st October road. No immediate casualties have been reported yet, but resources says that the blast was followed by a gunfire.

