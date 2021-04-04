Somalia Suicide Blast Kills 4 Teens, 1 Baby

Four teenagers and an infant have been killed and at least four more people were injured in a suicide blast in Somalia’s capital on Saturday evening, an official said.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Shangani district, according to police spokesperson Sadaq Adan Ali.
“At around 19:00 tonight, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea party gathering young people. The casualties are 6 dead (4 teenagers, 1 infant and suicide bomber) and 4 others injured,” he said in a statement released to the media.
Shangani is a high-security area of the capital that houses the ministries of internal security and sports and youth affairs.
A police station is also located near the area where the bombing occurred.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the al-Shabaab terror group has been behind most recent attacks in the Somali capital.
