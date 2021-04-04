Somalia Suicide Blast Kills 4 Teens, 1 Baby

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2021 - 06:39 GMT
Suicide blast leave 4 people injured
Residents walk at the scene of a blast on October 29, 2017, a day after two car bombs exploded in Mogadishu. (AFP)
Highlights
Four teenagers and an infant have been killed and at least four more people were injured in a suicide blast in Somalia’s capital on Saturday evening, an official said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Shangani district, according to police spokesperson Sadaq Adan Ali.


“At around 19:00 tonight, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea party gathering young people. The casualties are 6 dead (4 teenagers, 1 infant and suicide bomber) and 4 others injured,” he said in a statement released to the media.

Shangani is a high-security area of the capital that houses the ministries of internal security and sports and youth affairs.

A police station is also located near the area where the bombing occurred.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the al-Shabaab terror group has been behind most recent attacks in the Somali capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:suicide blastSomaliaMediaSadaq Adan Ali

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

