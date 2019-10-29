  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Source: Saad Hariri's Resignation is on The Table

Source: Saad Hariri's Resignation is on The Table

Published October 29th, 2019 - 11:55 GMT
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives an address at the government headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019. (Marwan Tartah, AFP)
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives an address at the government headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019. (Marwan Tartah, AFP)

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation is an option, an official source told The Daily Star Tuesday.

The source, however, said that talks over the government's status continue.

"Resignation is among the possible options," the source said. "There are talks and negotiations taking place in order to resolve the current situation."

Talks about Hariri's resignation intensified Tuesday as the country entered its 13th day of protests against the ruling class. If Hariri resigns, the entire Cabinet will be considered resigned, triggering a new government-formation process.


This article has been adapted from its original source.  

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...