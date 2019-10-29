Source: Saad Hariri's Resignation is on The Table

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation is an option, an official source told The Daily Star Tuesday.

The source, however, said that talks over the government's status continue.

"Resignation is among the possible options," the source said. "There are talks and negotiations taking place in order to resolve the current situation."

Talks about Hariri's resignation intensified Tuesday as the country entered its 13th day of protests against the ruling class. If Hariri resigns, the entire Cabinet will be considered resigned, triggering a new government-formation process.





