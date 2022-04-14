  1. Home
  3. South Africa: Floods Death Toll Spike to 306

Published April 14th, 2022 - 05:22 GMT
Death toll from floods in South Africa reaches 306
Residents of Bhambayi settlement make their way home while carrying buckets filled with water after filling them form a water tanker as a result of interruptions by heavy rains and floods on the M25 highway in Inanda, north of Durban on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Highlights
Disaster is part of climate change, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

The death toll in South Africa from devastating floods caused by heavy rains has reached 306, the government said Wednesday, as roads were washed away and homes collapsed.

The eastern port city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province was particularly hard-hit.

"By the evening of April 13th, we have been informed that the death toll from the flood disaster in KwaZulu-Natal province has risen to 306 people" said Nonala Ndlovu, the spokeswoman for the provincial disaster management department.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa called the floods a "catastrophe" and a "calamity."


Saying the disaster is part of climate change, he pledged that the government will do its best to address the devastating results of the flood.

He added that those who were affected will be offered assistance.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:South AfricaFloodsrainsClimate change

