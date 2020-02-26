South Korea Has 1,100 Coronavirus Cases

Cases of the deadly coronavirus are spreading faster in South Korea, as the number jumped past 1,100 on Wednesday, local media reported.

The people infected include a U.S. soldier posted in the country, Yonhap news reported.

Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases reached 1,146 today, as nearly 210,000 followers of a particular Christian sect were being examined. Twelve people have died of the disease.

Most new cases were centered at a branch of the sect – believed to be center of rapid infections – in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.

The report said that number of the new cases may jump in the coming days. Nearly 80% of cases were found among worshippers at the Shincheonji Church in Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.

Coronavirus also reached the U.S. military deployed in the country, which said one of its soldiers has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he may direct big sports and cultural events organizers to consider halting their activities for next two weeks, Kyodo news reported.

The move, he said, would help halt the spread of the fatal disease believed to have been transmitted to humans from animals.

The country may also ban the entry of foreign nationals who recently visited the South Korean city of Daegu and neighboring county of Cheongdo – the epicenter of coronavirus in the country.

Death toll in China tops 2,700

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,717, the country’s National Health Commission said today.

The commission said 52 people have died in the past 24 hours while 406 new cases were found by health authorities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 79,108.

Around 78,064 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients totals around 29,745.

Outside mainland China, there are 85 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 25 other countries, including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.