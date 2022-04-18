South Korea Leads World in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 situation is trending in opposite directions in two Asian countries -- up in South Korean and down in India -- with worldwide deaths down 33% in one week and an 802,000 daily average and cases dropping 25% to around 2,600 each day.

South Korea reported the most cases in the world in the past week with 1,043,562 though it was a 32% weekly decline and deaths were third in the world with 1,797 behind the United States and Russia. The nation has moved up to eighth in the world at 16,305,752 cases with only 630,748 reported through the end of last year.

Conversely, India, which has the second-highest population in the world at 1.4 billion, reported only 66 weekly deaths, including just one on Thursday with four Sunday for a total of 521,751, third behind the United States and Brazil.

The last time there were zero was March 24, 200 with the record 6,148 last June when the Delta variant emerged there. And cases declined 4%, including around 1,000 each day last week after a record 414,438 May 6, 2021.

Numbers continue to decrease despite subvariants of Omicron.

In all, a total of 504,530,873 cases have been reported worldwide, including 7,611,566 in the past week, in tracking by Worldometers.info on Sunday. And deaths rose by 18,646 over seven days for a total of 6,222,532.

Infections and fatalities decreased on every continent except deaths up slightly in Oceania.

Last week, daily cases dropped to 703,222 on Friday, the fewest since 584,081 Dec. 10 before the Omicron variant dominated and 2,142 deaths Sunday, the lowest since 2,088 March 23, 2020 during the start of the pandemic.

The cases' weekly average dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since 989,391 Dec. 28.