South Korean president visits Japan

ALBAWABA - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made his first visit to Japan in 12 years shortly after North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch.

The president met Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and both leaders agreed on the return of normal relations between the two countries at Thursday's summit.

Japan and South Korea renew ties at Tokyo summit after years of acrimony https://t.co/CFCLmyiCgp — Sally 🍄🍄 (@MistLibrarian) March 16, 2023

Kishida hailed Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Tokoyo saying it is a huge step to re-establish the two nations' security and economic relations.

Kishida stated: "Cherry blossoms just started blooming in Tokyo this week, and after a long winter season, in terms of our bilateral relations, Japan is now able to welcome the president of South Korea for the first time in 12 years."

Yoon added that North Korea’s nuclear missile program is considered a huge threat to the stability "not only in East Asia but also to the (broader) international community."

He maintained that Japan and South Korea must work together to counter Pyongyang's threat.

It is worth mentioning that visits between the two countries were suspended for over a decade when ties soured over several issues, including a wartime labor dispute.