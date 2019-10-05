  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Southern Transitional Council Forces Capture Police HQ in Yemen's Socotra

Southern Transitional Council Forces Capture Police HQ in Yemen's Socotra

Published October 5th, 2019 - 06:10 GMT
Supporters of Yemen's Shiite Huthi rebels chant slogans and raise signs showing the group's flag, reading in Arabic "God is Great, death to America, death to Israel, curse upon the Jews, victory to Islam", as they gather for a rally in support of the group in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on October 4, 2019. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Supporters of Yemen's Shiite Huthi rebels chant slogans and raise signs showing the group's flag, reading in Arabic "God is Great, death to America, death to Israel, curse upon the Jews, victory to Islam", as they gather for a rally in support of the group in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on October 4, 2019. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Highlights
Move by separatist forces comes with ultimate aim to take control of Socotra province.

UAE-backed separatist forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured a police headquarters in the strategic island of Socotra in Yemen, an official said.

"Gunmen broke into a police station in the province and captured it," an official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media outlets.

The official said the move came with the ultimate aim to take control of Socotra province following a decision by Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi on Thursday to replace security chief of the province over alleged ties with separatist forces and UAE.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has launched a massive air campaign in 2015 against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa, a year earlier.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...