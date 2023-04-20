  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. SpaceX's Starship explodes midair after liftoff

SpaceX's Starship explodes midair after liftoff

Published April 20th, 2023 - 02:55 GMT
SpaceX's Starship explodes midair after liftoff
Albawaba Breaking News Template by Rami Khoury.

ALBAWABA - SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket system to be constructed ever, exploded in midair shortly after it launched.

The liftoff was from a space station in Brownsville, Texas.

No one was on board of the rocket.

No other details were immediately available.

Tags:SpaceXStarship rocket systemliftoffmidair explosion

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...