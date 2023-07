ALBAWABA - Spanish Minister Teresa Ribera went viral after being seen riding a bicycle to the climate change summit venue. However, Ribera faced backlash after it was revealed that she traveled using a private jet, which some calling it a "hypocritical move".

After a video circulated of the minister showing her riding a bicycle while escorted by a number of cars. The video sparked controversy across Spanish social media as some deemed it "hypocritical" and said it was a PR stunt.