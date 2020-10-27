Spiral Infections: Jordan Records 3,800 Covid-19 Cases in a Single Day With 44 Deaths

COVID-19 killed 44 people in the Kingdom within the last 24 hours as the death toll stands at 668, and some 3,800 cases were recorded, bringing the caseload to 58,855, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said Tuesday.



In its daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoH said that 2,253 cases were recorded in Amman, 562 in Zarqa, 383 in Irbid, 143 in Jerash, 89 in Tafilah, 87 in Karak, 76 in Mafraq, 62 in Aqaba, 47 in Maan, 44 in Balqa, 41 in Ajloun, 4 in Madaba.



A total of 198 patients were admitted to hospitals as the total number of cases in hospitals surpasses 1,283, while the rest of active cases are self isolating.



In its effort to combat the spread of the disease, the epidemiological tracing teams conducted 29,600 COVID-19 tests today, as the tally nears, 1.76 million, the MoH added.



The Ministry highlighted that it is currently in the process of introducing a new system allowing it to include the number of recoveries among self isolating COVID-19 to the overall number of recoveries.



Amid a rising number of cases, the MoH urged people to abide by health measures, wearing masks and gloves, and to commit to defense orders that prohibit holding gatherings of more than 20 people, highlighting the importance of downloading the "Aman" and "Sihtak" apps.