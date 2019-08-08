Sudan's SPLM: The Transitional Authority's Peace Deal is 'Lame'

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) described the agreements signed between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change as “lame”, noting that they did not meet the requirements of the accord between the Revolutionary Front and the forces.



The deputy head of the movement, Yasser Saiid Arman, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Revolutionary Front was ready to send a delegation to Khartoum, or hold a meeting as soon as possible with their allies in the Freedom and Change in a neighboring country.



“The Addis Ababa agreement was put during the negotiations in a non-systematic manner. Although there are positive parts in the constitutional declaration, the document was not included in the political agreement, and did not contain a clear and decisive vision of the issue of peace related to the economy, the reform of external relations and people’s lives,” he said.









He added that the Revolutionary Front was “an integral part” of the Forces of Freedom and Change, and was ready to support the transitional government during the three years, based on a homogenous vision on issues related to democracy and peace.



The armed movements of the Revolutionary Front and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have held consultations in Addis Ababa on peace and governance arrangements during the transitional period.



Arman noted that the SPLM called for “unity on new bases and one army that does not fight internal wars, preserves the interests of Sudan and defends it abroad.”

He continued: “We want peace with our community, with the region and the international community.”



On a different note, Sudan announced that investigations with those involved in the recent coup attempt, led by former Chief of Staff General Hashim Abdel-Muttalib, were nearing completion, and that their trial would begin after Eid al-Adha holiday.



The country’s official news agency quoted a spokesman for the General Intelligence Service as saying that the ongoing probe was almost complete.

This article has been adapted from its original source.