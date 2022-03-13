Squash Champ Ali Farag Says: 'Let's Talk About Palestine'

ALBAWABA - He is being called a hero, a patriot, a nationalist, a sports lover, a man that was least expected to come up with the words on Palestine.

His name is trending on the social media for speaking his in mind in a setting least expected in front of western audiences.

The hero of #Egypt, Ali Farag, during his speech after winning a squash championship in #London: "Before it was not allowed to talk about politics in sports, and now it is possible, then let's talk about #Palestine, which is going through what Ukraine went through 74 years ago." pic.twitter.com/us80s2kV1D — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) March 13, 2022

Squash championship Ali Faraj who clinched the world squash tournament for Optasia held in London's Wimbledon is becoming the talk of town in the cyberworld, and both in Arabic, in English and a host of other languages.



Everyone is talking about the speech he gave after he was being crowned as world squash champion which is an great achievement and something to be proud of in the world.

World number one squash player Ali Farag has called out double standards on Ukraine and Palestine.



"If we can talk about Ukraine, then we can talk about Palestinians who have been suffering for the past 74 years." pic.twitter.com/weV79ZdWmv — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) March 13, 2022

His words are trending; one among many wrote: The hero of #Egypt, Ali Farag, during his speech after winning a squash championship in #London: "Before it was not allowed to talk about politics in sports, and now it is possible, then let's talk about #Palestine, which is going through what Ukraine went through 74 years ago."



Everyone, both in Arabic and English praised his words, the utterances of Ali Faraj, a long-time professional squash player who graduated from Harvard University in the USA. As he said, this is not mixing sports with politics but reflected the reality of today, no more double standards. Many of the people of the world are subjugated, occupied and discriminated against.



The player was asked to talk about his win in the light of the war on Ukraine which is a terrible thing because of the death and destruction and displacement of its people. Faraj alluded to the problem stating that this is what Palestine has been going through for the last 74 years and everyone should know about it.

