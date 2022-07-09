Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa Flees as Protestors Storm His Residence

ALBAWABA - The president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence. This is according to a defence source
#BREAKING Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence: defence source pic.twitter.com/wbMTmAcwtJ— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 9, 2022
A planned rally, one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year, turned violent as thousands of demonstrators surged into the presidential compound of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa according to the Daily Mail.
Via SyndiGate.info
