  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. A Stampede Kills 10 People in South Africa

A Stampede Kills 10 People in South Africa

Published July 13th, 2021 - 12:19 GMT
at least 10 killed in a stampede during mass looting in South Africa
A member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) fires rubber bullets at rioters looting the Jabulani Mall in Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. AFP
Highlights
Mass looting and unrest triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Sources revealed at least 10 people killed in a stampede during a looting spree at Ndofaya Mall in Soweto, South Africa.

The shopping centre is located in Gauteng province. The police added that 400 people were arrested amid unrest and mass looting.

The violent protests in South Africa started against the arrest of Jacob Zuma last Wednesday, the former president; rapidly the demonstrations turned deadly.

Death toll from in the violent protests risen in KwaZulu-Natal province to reach 26 while the country's total fatalities hit 32.

Constitutional Court set to review the 15-month jail sentence given to ex-leader Zuma for contempt of court, Africa news reported.

Tags:StampedeSouth AfricalootingJacob Zuma

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...