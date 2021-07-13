A Stampede Kills 10 People in South Africa

Sources revealed at least 10 people killed in a stampede during a looting spree at Ndofaya Mall in Soweto, South Africa.

The shopping centre is located in Gauteng province. The police added that 400 people were arrested amid unrest and mass looting.

JUST IN: Ten people have been killed in a stampede in Soweto, South Africa — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2021

The violent protests in South Africa started against the arrest of Jacob Zuma last Wednesday, the former president; rapidly the demonstrations turned deadly.

Death toll from in the violent protests risen in KwaZulu-Natal province to reach 26 while the country's total fatalities hit 32.

Constitutional Court set to review the 15-month jail sentence given to ex-leader Zuma for contempt of court, Africa news reported.