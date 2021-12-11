'Steady Waters': Iran Nuclear Vienna Talks 'Pace Forward' Despite Doubts

ALBAWABA - The Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1 countries are resuming in the Austrian capital at a steady peace. Delegates have resumed their "talking positions" last Thursday after a week-long hiatus to consult with diplomats back in their different countries.



Since then, they have continued to meet regularly. Delegates from Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany are facing a 40-man delegation from Iran to discuss the salvaging of the 2015 nuclear deal that was dented in 2018 when the now US ex-president Donald Trump took the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's Chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani says he is optimistic about reaching a deal with the rest of the delegates on his country's nuclear program which Tehran has always deemed it to be for peaceful purposes despite the fact his country is charged with increasing the level of nuclear enrichment to 60 percent, far higher than what it was previously agree on.



Following the joint commission meeting in Vienna on Thursday, Kani said the parties have "serious will" to continue talks, which shows that they want to "narrow the gaps" as reported by the Anadolu.



He added Tehran sees 'no obstacles' to reach an agreement "if necessary grounds are provided" but said it is up to the Europeans to make an effort and reach a deal" pointing out Iran will "continue on the path of dialogue" based on the two draft proposals it submitted to the European parties last week, relating to sanctions removal and nuclear commitments the Turkish news agency reported.



But Kani, who is also Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs implied Iran could have left the JCPOA agreement in 2018 but it didn't "because of Iran's responsible conduct." The United States is in directly involved in the talks through its diplomats in Vienna.



Many, especially Washington, were particularly worried that the talks were going nowhere especially when the delegates left to consult with their home countries. It was reported that Joe Biden and his team like Secretary of State Anthony in conjunction with the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were meeting to discuss possible alternatives if the negotiations cave in and Iran refuses to reconsider its nuclear program. There were even talks they were meeting with Israelis who are vehemently opposed to any deal with Iran.



But this appears to be all water under the bridge now. He pointed out after talks with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg talks were going as planned as reported by Press TV.

Meanwhile, the Russian lead negotiator said Iran and the P4+1 group of countries are working on the text of a “final document” during the talks.



“It will take time and a lot of efforts but participants are result-oriented,” the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in a post on his Twitter on Friday.



The seventh round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed in the Austrian capital after a paused on 3 December, when the participants returned to their capitals for additional consultations on two draft proposals put forward by Tehran. The talks started on 29 November after a hiatus a stop of five months due to Iran's presidential election the Tehran-based website reported.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday all participants in the talks once again expressed determination to put maximum effort to restore the JCPOA accord in its original form. "All sides reaffirmed their intention to pay maximum effort with the goal of finally defining practical steps, needed to re-launch the extensive implementation of JCPOA in its initial form, without additions or deletions," quoting the statement Press TV added.

In a phone call with European Union foreign Policy chief Joseph Borrell last Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Tehran’s seriousness in achieving a good agreement with the P4+1 group of countries during the current talks, saying a rapid progress in diplomacy depends on the West’s goodwill and constructive initiatives.

