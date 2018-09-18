With Steel's Heart Israel Stops 8th Attempt to End Inhuman Siege on Gaza

Israel prevented an eighth attempt to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip. (AFP/ File)

Israel prevented an eighth attempt to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip from the sea on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the Israeli navy, firing live ammunition, intercepted ships that had departed from the shores of the northern Gaza Strip and were heading towards the maritime border with Israel, according to the National Movement to Break the Siege, which organized the event.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a written statement that 26 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition and 69 others were affected by tear gas.

Adham Abu Salmiya, spokesman for the organization, told Anadolu Agency that 40 boats and vessels participated in the event. Dozens of Palestinians were also on board, he added.

The attempt was preceded by seven others since May 29.

Israel has imposed a siege on the Gaza Strip in 2006 after Hamas was voted to power after winning the Palestinian parliamentary election.

The following year, Israel tightened up the blockade after Hamas seized Gaza from rival Fatah group after deadly infighting.

The crippling Israeli blockade has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.