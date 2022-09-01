Stop! 1 in 3 Women Worldwide Subject to Domestic Violence

ALBAWABA - One in every three women in the world are subjected to different forms of domestic violence said Reem Al Salem, UN Rapporteur on monitoring violence against women.

#العنف_ضد_المرأة وصل لمرحلة وبائية في كل أنحاء العالم وواحدة من كل 3 نساء تتعرض للعنف | مقررة الأمم المتحدة المعنية بمسألة العنف ضد النساء ريم السالم#الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/cLf5ybDNdo — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) September 1, 2022

The UN Rapporteur made this remark in an interview on the Amman-based Al Mamlaka TV. She added domestic violence that include verbal, physical and psychological abuse has reached pandemic stages in recent times.