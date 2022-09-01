  1. Home
Stop! 1 in 3 Women Worldwide Subject to Domestic Violence

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 1st, 2022 - 11:34 GMT
ALBAWABA - One in every three women in the world are subjected to different forms of domestic violence said Reem Al Salem, UN Rapporteur on monitoring violence against women.

The UN Rapporteur made this remark in an interview on the Amman-based Al Mamlaka TV. She added domestic violence that include verbal, physical and psychological abuse has reached pandemic stages in recent times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

