Stop Interfering Trump Tells Twitter

President Donald Trump has accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 Presidential election after the social media site began to fact-check his tweets.

The president took to Twitter on Tuesday night to blast the site's decision to label some of his tweets as 'misleading' and accused them of 'stifling free speech'.

He also added a threat to the company, stating that as President, he wouldn't allow it to continue.

'@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post,' Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday night.

'Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!'

It came after Trump was fact-checked by Twitter earlier on Tuesday for suggesting that California's mail-in balloting initiative would lead to substantial voter fraud in the November general election.

'There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed,' Trump had written Tuesday morning.

The president then insinuated that non-citizens could get ballots.

'The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one,' the president said.

'That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.'

The president ended the two-tweet tirade by saying, 'This will be a Rigged Election.'

'No way!' said Trump, who votes in Florida absentee. He used a mail-in ballot to vote in the Florida primary last month.

By Tuesday afternoon, Twitter had labeled the tweets with a blue exclamation mark prompting users to 'get the facts about mail-in ballots.'

Another page on the social media site called Trump's tweets 'unsubstantiated,' according to fact-checkers from CNN, Washington Post and other mainstream news outlets.

'These tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,' a statement from Twitter read.

Trump's 2020 campaign was quick to slam the move.



'We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters. Partnering with the biased fake news media "fact checkers" is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility. There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them,' campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

The move to fact-check Trump came the same day Twitter refused to delete tweets written by the president in which he suggested 'Morning Joe' host Joe Scarborough murdered a Congressional aide who worked for him in 2001. The widower of the woman who died sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging for Trump's tweets about this conspiracy theory to be deleted.

While Twitter wouldn't budge on deleting Trump's tweets, the site had promised to be more proactive about labeling factually inaccurate content.

For weeks Trump has said that states, not wanting to expose the voting public to COVID-19, shouldn't be implementing full-scale mail-in balloting plans.

The president has drawn a distinction between absentee ballots, which he said can be used for special purposes, and governors sending every American voter a ballot to send back in.

'I have to do an absentee because I'm voting in Florida and I happen to be president and I live in that beautiful house over there that's painted white,' he said in the Rose Garden Tuesday.

Trump's tweets came after the Republican National Committee and two other GOP groups filed a lawsuit Sunday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had signed an executive order to use mail-in ballots for the November election.

'In California the governor, I hear, is sending millions of ballots all over the state. Millions, to anybody. People that aren't citizens, illegals, anybody that walks in California is going to get a ballot,' Trump said at the White House Tuesday.

'We are not going to destroy this county by allowing things like that to happen. We're not destroying our country,' he added.

Republicans long have been suspicious that making voting easier would elect more Democrats. Young people, for instance, tend to tilt more Democratic, but are also less likely to vote.

California was the first state in the country to commit to sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the November election, a move responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda, and Governor Newsom's executive order is the latest direct assault on the integrity of our elections,' RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The RNC said that voting by mail creates an opportunity for fraud.

Republicans, including Trump, have claimed mail-in voting is susceptible to rigging.

'No state that conducts all-mail elections automatically mails ballots to inactive voters because it invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting,' it added.

The lawsuit asks for Newsom's order to be barred as unlawful and was filed by the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party.

Numerous studies have found little evidence of voter fraud connected to voting by mail. Democrats say it is necessary to counter health risks from the coronavirus by helping to prevent crowds at polling places.

Last Wednesday, Trump denounced plans to expand voting by mail in Michigan and Nevada, two key swing states.

He briefly threatened to withhold federal funding for the two states but dropped the warning after an avalanche of criticism from Democrats.

Since winning the 2016 election via the Electoral College, but losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, the president has alleged that 'millions' of people voted illegally in California and that's how Clinton had such an edge.

There was no evidence of wide-scale voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

This article has been adapted from its original source.