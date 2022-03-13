Stop Violating! Kuwait Blocks 139 'Sleazy' Websites

Kuwait blocked 139 websites of citizens and expatriates in 2021 for violating public morals, committing fraud or violating property and privacy rights, reports Al-Anba daily.

Official statistics released by the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority states that it received and issued a total of 323 requests and decisions to block or unblock websites last year; including 140 requests to block websites.

While 139 websites were blocked last year, the authority also received requests to unblock 23 websites but only 21 websites were unblocked.

The statistics revealed that 58 percent of the measures taken by the authority regarding blocking or unblocking websites occurred from July until the end of September 2021.

Within these three months, 80 websites were blocked out of the total number of websites blocked throughout the year.

This article is reproduced from its original source.