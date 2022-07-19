  1. Home
'Stop Wasting Time': Lebanese PM Miqati Told to Form a Government

Published July 19th, 2022 - 10:20 GMT
Prime Minister
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during the reopening ceremony of the National Library in Beirut on February 10, 2022, upon completion of restoration work in the aftermath of the summer 2020 port explosion. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

The Free Patriotic Movement said Tuesday that Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati's vacation trip has cost Lebanon $250 million.

"Each day without a government costs Lebanon $25 million," the FPM posted on social media, urging Mikati to stop "wasting time" and to start forming a government.

Last week, President Michel Aoun exchanged statements with Mikati concerning the government formation file, as Mikati accused Aoun of never calling back after he asked to meet him and Aoun responded that he was waiting for a new approach in light of the observations that he had expressed over the proposed line-up.


"The President will not give up his full constitutional partnership in the formation of the government," Aoun said. Mikati responded that he is not seeking to prevent Aoun from voicing reservations.

Mikati had also slammed the Presidency's silence in the face of fake news and "repeated offences" against him. He said it's the President's responsibility to refute what is being said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

