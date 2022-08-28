Stopping The Virus: Covid-19 Has Cost Jordan $3 Billion

ALBAWABA - Dealing with the Covid-19 crisis has cost Jordan $3 billion it was revealed recently by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

He was speaking at a conference on “Jordan's experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic: Facts, challenges and available opportunities” that was held in Amman.

EMPHNET is holding a two-day symposium under the patronage of H.E Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh in Amman, #Jordan titled “COVID-19 Experience in Jordan: Realities, Challenges and Opportunities” highlighting the immense #health, economic and social challenges among communities. pic.twitter.com/bLSTsrUJVC — GHD|EMPHNET (@EMPHNET) August 27, 2022

The Prime Minister said the total expenditure forked out by the Jordan government to deal with the virus pandemic from the beginning of the crisis till the end of 2021 totalled $3 billion and included across the board service.

This included about 18 million vaccine doses that were purchased, adding all services offered by the state, including vaccinations, diagnosis and treatments were available to all residents of the country, regardless nationality according to the Petra.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh addresses the opening ceremony (Petra photo)

The venue was organized by the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET) and it provided a great opportunity to deal with what the Khasawneh said was Jordan's 'experience' in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to a virtual standstill.

From the outset, the government set priorities, raising health capabilities by 350 percent in a record time through setting up field hospitals, providing thousands of isolation beds, intensive care units and respirators, and recruiting thousands of doctors, nurses and technicians, Khasawneh said as reported by the Jordan news agency.

Along with public sector 30 private sector hospitals also had their fair share in fighting the coronavirus as they provided 1,500 isolation beds and 350 ICU rooms. Private hospitals admitted 30,000 patients, and offerred COVID-19 vaccines, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, for free to more than 400,000 patients, especially those with chronic health conditions according to the Jordan Times.