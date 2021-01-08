Storming of Congress: US Media Blames Trump For The Assault on Capitol Hill

The US capitol breach became a top headline throughout the country Thursday, with media outlets commonly covering the "mob of Trump supporters" and images showing guns drawn in the building.

The New York Times led its daily issue with the headline, "Trump incites mob," citing a Republican lawmaker describing the ensuing evacuations caused by the "rampage" as "part of his [Trump's] legacy."

Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the United States Capitol Police died tonight.



He was killed while defending our Capitol from a rampaging mob of Trump supporters.



He responded to the riots and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.



He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/OBSya2HXGt — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) January 8, 2021

The newspaper also called the Americans at the gates of the building, "the Trump era's inevitable denouement."

Also holding Trump responsible for the clashes, the Washington Post accused him of inciting the crowd to "acts of insurrection violence."

"Senate rejects bid to void Arizona results after pro-Trump rioters disrupt Congress," was the Wall Street Journal's angle, referring to a rejected bid by some GOP lawmakers to overturn the state election results where President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.

It also mentioned the death of a woman shot by Capitol police, as well as the evacuation of legislators and others from the building.



Including the woman, at least four people died after the protestors breached the building.

The New York Post went for "Capital Invasion" as its headline, saying: "Guns drawn to protect House from mob of Trump supporters."

For its part, the Los Angeles Times led its coverage with "Trump-incited mob storms US Capitol," underlining the four deaths and the injury of "several officers, 1 rioter."

Also, the Democrats' landmark Georgia election victory and their resulting control of the Senate was reported across the press.

“Stop the steal” in LA



A young black woman was surrounded when she was passing on her way home by a mob of 20 Trump Supporters



They circled her, harassed her, beat her, and maced her. It took two bystanders to pull her out.



NO ARRESTS WERE MADE!



WTF?! WHO ARE THEY?! pic.twitter.com/K25Myx7sBO — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Trump supporters protesting Congress' certification of Biden's presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

Trump and his political allies have for months alleged that the election was rigged and nothing but 'fraud.'

