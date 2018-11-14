Stream of Refugees in Lebanon Continues to Head Back to Syria

Syrian refugees gather as they prepare to leave Beirut before their journey to return home to Syria on Sept. 4, 2018. (AFP / ANWAR AMRO)

Follow > Disable alert for General Security Follow >

Hundreds of Syrian refugees are expected to return to their home country Thursday as part of the return trips being organized by Lebanese General Security, a statement from the agency reported.

According to the statement, released Wednesday, the returns are set to begin at 6 a.m. from a number of gathering points across Lebanon. Buses will be departing from the Maarad area in Tripoli, Abboudieh in Akkar, Kamel Yousef Jaber Cultural and Social Center in Nabatieh, Sidon’s International Stadium, Burj Hammoud Stadium, the Masnaa border crossing in the Bekaa and the Wadi Hmayyed checkpoint in Arsal. The buses will then pass through the Abboudieh, Al-Zamarani and Masnaa border crossings.

General Security has been registering Syrian refugees who are willing to return voluntarily and organizing their transportation, as well as serving as an intermediary with Syrian authorities, who in some cases may reject a potential returnee.

General Security Tuesday rejected claims by a Human Rights Watch representative that the agency is pressuring Syrian refugees to return.

The HRW representative had said in a news conference earlier in the day that “Most of the Syrians here [in Lebanon] are staying illegally. They experience difficulty getting around, getting their children in schools and even going to the doctor. This is just part of the pressure they are subjected to, leading them to return to Syria.”

The General Security response denied putting “any form put pressure on Syrian refugees,” and added: “All returnees have done so voluntarily, either individually or in voluntary return trips organized by General Security and in coordination with the competent Syrian authorities, in the presence of UNHCR representatives who make sure that the refugees are returning voluntarily and willingly.”

Earlier this month, General Security announced that over 80,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon since July, and that 7,670 did so through voluntary trips organized by General Security.

This article has been adapted from its original source.