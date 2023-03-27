  1. Home
Strike affects German transport system
ALBAWABA - Germany's transport network was hugely affected on Monday following the strike by the country's two largest unions.

According to a BBC report, workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and subways walked out shortly after midnight for a 24-hour stoppage.

The strike was triggered by low income where unions requested increases in wages to help their members amid the rising cost of living across the country.

Local transport services, such as trams and buses, won't be operating on Monday in seven states.

Nevertheless, commuter and regional trains operated by Deutsche Bahn, which is Germany's national rail operator, were also affected.

